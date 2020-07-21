Sign up
Photo 2311
Here comes the rain
Had to rescue one of my last roses as the weather turned windy and wet.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2598
photos
206
followers
94
following
Tags
mirror
,
reflection
,
flower
,
rose
