Photo 2320
Fur'sday
Jack obliged for Thursday's Fur'sday when I brought my knitting out! I've been knitting this rug for 5 years and determined to finish it now that we are in lockdown!
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
5
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2609
photos
205
followers
94
following
635% complete
View this month »
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
30th July 2020 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
knitting
,
thursday
,
cat
,
blanket
,
fur
,
day-of-the-week
Annie D
ace
Jack is impressed - looks very snuggly
July 30th, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
A purrfect capture 😊.
July 30th, 2020
Peter
ace
Sounds like a plan, clearly a long term project Denise, you just can't rush quality:)
July 30th, 2020
Babs
ace
Looks as though Jack has made a claim in the rug
July 30th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I think its far too good for Jack! He would be happy in a normal duvet. This needs a special owner!
July 30th, 2020
