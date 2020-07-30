Previous
Fur'sday by gilbertwood
Photo 2320

Fur'sday

Jack obliged for Thursday's Fur'sday when I brought my knitting out! I've been knitting this rug for 5 years and determined to finish it now that we are in lockdown!
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Annie D ace
Jack is impressed - looks very snuggly
July 30th, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
A purrfect capture 😊.
July 30th, 2020  
Peter ace
Sounds like a plan, clearly a long term project Denise, you just can't rush quality:)
July 30th, 2020  
Babs ace
Looks as though Jack has made a claim in the rug
July 30th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I think its far too good for Jack! He would be happy in a normal duvet. This needs a special owner!
July 30th, 2020  
