Photo 2321
Flyday
Well, Friday is Flyday and one of the lorikeets obliged for me :)
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Views
7
7
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
26th July 2020 4:11pm
Tags
bird
,
friday
,
day-of-the-week
judith deacon
ace
Great capture, well done!
July 31st, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Wonderful!!
July 31st, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful capture!
July 31st, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot
July 31st, 2020
