Stairway to the moon by gilbertwood
Photo 2328

Stairway to the moon

I spotted this out my back door the other night - moon and reflection on my wet decking! SOOC.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Denise Wood

Denise Wood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Helen Sanderson
never would have guessed...nice b& w image
August 7th, 2020  
Peter ace
Interesting capture Denise, funnily planned a lunar shot last night and then the clouds rolled in will try again tonight
August 7th, 2020  
