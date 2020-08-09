Previous
Next
Hopeful sign of spring by gilbertwood
Photo 2330

Hopeful sign of spring

I was walking back to my car in the CBD and was swooped by a masked plover. I soon saw why, so ran to the car and got my camera! I do hope it survives.
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
638% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a small wee chick - I also hope he survives .
August 9th, 2020  
bep
So sweet...
August 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise