Photo 2332
Hello there :)
Two lorikeets continue to visit daily during lockdown to keep me entertained. They have become very accustomed to me now that I can walk right up to the feeder. :)
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
10th August 2020 5:48pm
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
bird-feeder
,
lorikeets
Margo
ace
Great capture
August 11th, 2020
Annie D
ace
beautiful focus
August 11th, 2020
