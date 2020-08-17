Previous
Surfing seal by gilbertwood
Photo 2338

Surfing seal

On our walk today we were thrilled to watch from a lookout, a seal playing in the waves for about 20 minutes. I sadly didn't have my zoom lens so have had to crop photos severely!
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great view of the sea,waves and the seal .
August 17th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Fun to watch though it does look cold!
August 17th, 2020  
