Today's walk before the shower by gilbertwood
Photo 2339

Today's walk before the shower

Today we continued our walking along the Merri river pathway. We had to turn around once the dark clouds started heading our way - we made it back just in time :)
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Denise Wood

Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful and peaceful view , a lovely composition with your pov leading you along the path , with the river running beside you ! fav
August 18th, 2020  
