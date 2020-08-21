Previous
Next
Mum's reward by gilbertwood
Photo 2342

Mum's reward

My sister and I met at the beach - despite it being only 8 degrees, to make a toast to our mother who passed away 18 years ago. While we were there a rainbow appeared over the ocean - maybe a sign from mum :)
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
641% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Gosia ace
Beautiful
August 21st, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How symbolic and wonderful !
August 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise