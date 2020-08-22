Previous
Next
Jack sleeping in snow! by gilbertwood
Photo 2343

Jack sleeping in snow!

Well, that's what the weather felt like today!! There was plenty of snow around Victoria and our temperature was "feels like" 2 degrees. Good day to stay inside :)
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
641% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise