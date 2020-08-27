Previous
Care visit from my little boys by gilbertwood
Photo 2348

Care visit from my little boys

Rafferty, Sullivan and their mum came for a visit to make sure I was okay during lockdown stage 3. The boys were a big help and happily swept my path :)
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Pam Knowler ace
Oh my goodness so cute!! I love their names!!
August 27th, 2020  
Peter ace
Great fun images of your little helpers Denise:)
August 27th, 2020  
