Today's glorious walk by gilbertwood
Photo 2349

Today's glorious walk

Today we walked out to Shelly beach - the weather was beautiful, the pathway intriguing, the waves huge, the beach fantastic and the views adorable! I took soooo many photos :)
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
643% complete

Lou Ann
So wonderful! Just the best place to walk!
August 28th, 2020  
Jesika
So beautiful and peaceful looks perfect for walkies
August 28th, 2020  
Heidi
This is nicely done. In particular I like how the clouds in the picture tell how the time is passing.
August 28th, 2020  
ChristineL
What a beautiful place.
August 28th, 2020  
Merrelyn
A lovely record of your walk Denise. It looks like a perfect day for a walk to the beach.
August 28th, 2020  
