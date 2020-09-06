Previous
Surf's up! by gilbertwood
Surf's up!

The waves were massive today - and the surfers were out in force! Today's walk took us to Logan's beach where we stopped for ages watching the magnificent waves and surfers :)
Denise Wood

Photo Details

Gosia
Amazing waves
September 6th, 2020  
Wylie
nice ride and waves!
September 6th, 2020  
Annie D
great waves - I love to just sit and watch the ocean
September 6th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg
Nice action shot.
September 6th, 2020  
