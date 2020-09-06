Sign up
Photo 2358
Surf's up!
The waves were massive today - and the surfers were out in force! Today's walk took us to Logan's beach where we stopped for ages watching the magnificent waves and surfers :)
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2658
photos
206
followers
98
following
2353
2354
2355
299
2356
2357
2358
300
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th September 2020 4:32pm
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
,
surfers
Gosia
ace
Amazing waves
September 6th, 2020
Wylie
ace
nice ride and waves!
September 6th, 2020
Annie D
ace
great waves - I love to just sit and watch the ocean
September 6th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice action shot.
September 6th, 2020
