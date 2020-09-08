Previous
Mud, glorious mud! by gilbertwood
Photo 2360

Mud, glorious mud!

The swallows were very busy collecting mud for their nests yesterday.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Denise Wood

Richard Lewis ace
Strange to think that you are looking at swallows making nests while we are wondering when the last of ours will head south for the winter.
September 8th, 2020  
Peter ace
Wonderful feather detail and colour Denise:)
September 8th, 2020  
