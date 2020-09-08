Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2360
Mud, glorious mud!
The swallows were very busy collecting mud for their nests yesterday.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
2
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2660
photos
206
followers
98
following
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th September 2020 11:29am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
mud
,
nest
,
swallow
Richard Lewis
ace
Strange to think that you are looking at swallows making nests while we are wondering when the last of ours will head south for the winter.
September 8th, 2020
Peter
ace
Wonderful feather detail and colour Denise:)
September 8th, 2020
