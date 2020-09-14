Previous
Oh no!! by gilbertwood
Photo 2366

Oh no!!

While walking around the lakes, my sister and I have commented on the amount of wonderful frog noises we now hear - so you can imagine my ""horror" when I spotted an egret trying hard to swallow a frog!! I hope he doesn't eat too many!
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
