Photo 2368
Flying in from Siberia or Alaska
These tiny (10-15 cm) red necked stints come to our shores for our spring/summer from Siberia or Alaska and I don't know how they do it - they are so tiny! We found these and ruddy turnstones (same fight) on our walk at Killarney beach today.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
birds
,
beach
,
ocean
,
migratory-birds
,
stints
