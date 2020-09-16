Flying in from Siberia or Alaska

Previous
These tiny (10-15 cm) red necked stints come to our shores for our spring/summer from Siberia or Alaska and I don't know how they do it - they are so tiny! We found these and ruddy turnstones (same fight) on our walk at Killarney beach today.
16th September 2020

