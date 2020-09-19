Previous
We're back by gilbertwood
Photo 2371

We're back

with the easing of restrictions we can now meet in groups up to 10 outside - so the brolly girls happily meet at Lake Pertobe to all walk together!
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Denise Wood
Annie D ace
oh this made me smile big time
September 19th, 2020  
bep
Happy shot!
September 19th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
I love this! So great for you to be together!
September 19th, 2020  
KV ace
Festive! Fav... love following your adventures together
September 19th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such joyous image of you all stepping out together - put a smile on my face !!
September 19th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
I love your brolly girls adventures!
September 19th, 2020  
