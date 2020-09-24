Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2376
An elephant in the canola
We were happy to see the elephant (well, Mt Elephant) sitting in the canola on our road trip earlier this week.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
mountain
,
elephant
,
canola
,
canola-field
