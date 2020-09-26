Previous
Keeping warm by gilbertwood
Keeping warm

With this cold snap we are having, this duck family huddled together to keep warm.
Denise Wood

Gosia ace
So sweet. Mum seems very attentive
September 26th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
They all hunker down so obediently! Why can't our children do the same!
September 26th, 2020  
