Photo 2378
Keeping warm
With this cold snap we are having, this duck family huddled together to keep warm.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd September 2020 4:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ducks
birds
pond
Gosia
ace
So sweet. Mum seems very attentive
September 26th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
They all hunker down so obediently! Why can't our children do the same!
September 26th, 2020
