Before 40 mils(1.8") of rain by gilbertwood
Before 40 mils(1.8") of rain

This is Hopkins Falls last Monday before our downpour on Friday. I must get back out there!
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Annie D
looks very muddy - what a rush of water
September 27th, 2020  
Lynda McG
Wow, so much water!
September 27th, 2020  
Lou Ann
Oh I’m sure it is really overflowing right now.
September 27th, 2020  
Diana
Amazing capture of this powerful overflow.
September 27th, 2020  
