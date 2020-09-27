Sign up
Photo 2379
Before 40 mils(1.8") of rain
This is Hopkins Falls last Monday before our downpour on Friday. I must get back out there!
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2682
photos
202
followers
98
following
651% complete
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st September 2020 5:01pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
waterfall
Annie D
ace
looks very muddy - what a rush of water
September 27th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Wow, so much water!
September 27th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Oh I’m sure it is really overflowing right now.
September 27th, 2020
Diana
ace
Amazing capture of this powerful overflow.
September 27th, 2020
