Discovering the beach by gilbertwood
Discovering the beach

Sullivan had his first day at the beach today and it didn't take him long to discover the joy of it all :) And that is big brother Rafferty in the water with his aunty. Hard to believe we were in the snow last Friday, and on the beach today!!
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Denise Wood

Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, that's some climate change. Cute capture and enjoy!!
October 2nd, 2020  
Wylie ace
Amazing weather changes we've been having. lovely family shot.
October 2nd, 2020  
