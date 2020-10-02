Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2384
Discovering the beach
Sullivan had his first day at the beach today and it didn't take him long to discover the joy of it all :) And that is big brother Rafferty in the water with his aunty. Hard to believe we were in the snow last Friday, and on the beach today!!
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
2
1
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2687
photos
201
followers
98
following
653% complete
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd October 2020 12:55pm
Tags
beach
,
waves
,
grandsons
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow, that's some climate change. Cute capture and enjoy!!
October 2nd, 2020
Wylie
ace
Amazing weather changes we've been having. lovely family shot.
October 2nd, 2020
