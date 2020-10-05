Sign up
Photo 2387
On my walking track today
I was pleasantly surprised to see two swan families enjoying the puddles on the walking track around Lake Pertobe this morning :)
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2691
photos
201
followers
98
following
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
304
Tags
birds
,
lake
,
swans
,
walking-track
