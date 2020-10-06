Previous
Moonrise at the lighthouse by gilbertwood
Photo 2388

Moonrise at the lighthouse

I had to climb up a steep hill to line up these two as best I could.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Denise Wood
Spanner
This is wonderful
October 6th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A stunning result for your effort - love it !
October 6th, 2020  
Monique ace
Worth the climb 👍
October 6th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow! Stunning capture!
October 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
