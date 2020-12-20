Previous
Next
Merry Christmas from the brolly girls by gilbertwood
Photo 2455

Merry Christmas from the brolly girls

Another interruption to the 12 Days of Christmas - The brolly girls had a lovely lunch yesterday and then went in search for a New Zealand Christmas tree for a photo shot. The best one was beside the road near a park! Merry Christmas from us all :)
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
672% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Merry Christmas! Darling image!
December 20th, 2020  
Gosia ace
Merry Christmas
December 20th, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
Nice to see your group and so nice that you could get together! Merry Christmas to all of you!
December 20th, 2020  
Babs ace
Merry Christmas, lovely to see you are all colour coordinated.
December 20th, 2020  
KV ace
Lovely!
December 20th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Wonderful!! Merry Christmas to you all too!!
December 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise