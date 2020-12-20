Sign up
Photo 2455
Merry Christmas from the brolly girls
Another interruption to the 12 Days of Christmas - The brolly girls had a lovely lunch yesterday and then went in search for a New Zealand Christmas tree for a photo shot. The best one was beside the road near a park! Merry Christmas from us all :)
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2766
photos
208
followers
101
following
9
6
2
365
Canon EOS 80D
19th December 2020 3:36pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
umbrella
,
brolly-girls
Lou Ann
ace
Merry Christmas! Darling image!
December 20th, 2020
Gosia
ace
Merry Christmas
December 20th, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
Nice to see your group and so nice that you could get together! Merry Christmas to all of you!
December 20th, 2020
Babs
ace
Merry Christmas, lovely to see you are all colour coordinated.
December 20th, 2020
KV
ace
Lovely!
December 20th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Wonderful!! Merry Christmas to you all too!!
December 20th, 2020
