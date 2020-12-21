Previous
On the eleventh day of Christmas by gilbertwood
On the eleventh day of Christmas

My camera found for me
Eleven ducks a dashing,
Ten wood ducks waddling
Nine stints a strutting
............
21st December 2020

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Denise Wood
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely little family!
December 21st, 2020  
