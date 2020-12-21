Sign up
Photo 2456
On the eleventh day of Christmas
My camera found for me
Eleven ducks a dashing,
Ten wood ducks waddling
Nine stints a strutting
............
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely little family!
December 21st, 2020
