Photo 2461
Singing duo
Granddaughter Tilly and her friend started singing with the help of karaoke sitting on the decking. I couldn't resist this back view shot with the fire down on the lawn. This was boxing day. sooc
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
26th December 2020 9:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
singing
,
girls
Ricksnap
ace
Great warming 😉 family shot
December 28th, 2020
julia
ace
Great pov.. nice shot
December 28th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super pov and light from the fire - fav
December 28th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
December 28th, 2020
Margo
ace
Super shot
December 28th, 2020
