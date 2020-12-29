Previous
Next
Supper by the fire! by gilbertwood
Photo 2464

Supper by the fire!

My daughter indulges in her special trifle and sits by the fire (that big screen again!) to eat more as the night closes in. She has many allergies so I always make her a "Natalie friendly" trifle for Christmas as she just loves it so :)
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
675% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Noooo.
December 30th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
I love this. I like the red pickup truck carrying the big Christmas tree too!
December 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise