Photo 2464
Supper by the fire!
My daughter indulges in her special trifle and sits by the fire (that big screen again!) to eat more as the night closes in. She has many allergies so I always make her a "Natalie friendly" trifle for Christmas as she just loves it so :)
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
John Falconer
ace
Noooo.
December 30th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
I love this. I like the red pickup truck carrying the big Christmas tree too!
December 30th, 2020
