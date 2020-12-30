Previous
Merry Christmas Tilly by gilbertwood
Photo 2465

Merry Christmas Tilly

Tilly was very excited to receive a new bike for Christmas. We were out in front of the house very quickly to test it out - it passed with flying colours :)
Denise Wood

Ricksnap ace
Lovely natural shot
December 31st, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
December 31st, 2020  
