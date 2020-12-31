Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2466
Goodbye 2020
Happy to see you go......but uncertain what 2021 will bring as Victoria records 6 cases of covid after about 50 free days - and restrictions are placed straight back in now (5pm) on New Year's Eve!
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
3
4
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2779
photos
206
followers
101
following
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
29th December 2020 9:32am
Tags
bird
,
australia
,
victoria
,
cockatoo
,
new-years-eve
sheri
Lovely capture of this pretty bird in flight.
December 31st, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's a real concern as we watch little embers start to pop up and wonder if any will become a full fire again. Stay safe Denise
December 31st, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, I know, 2020 has been a bummer, but the first part of 2021, at least, is not going to be easy either!
December 31st, 2020
