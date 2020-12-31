Previous
Goodbye 2020 by gilbertwood
Goodbye 2020

Happy to see you go......but uncertain what 2021 will bring as Victoria records 6 cases of covid after about 50 free days - and restrictions are placed straight back in now (5pm) on New Year's Eve!
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Denise Wood

sheri
Lovely capture of this pretty bird in flight.
December 31st, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's a real concern as we watch little embers start to pop up and wonder if any will become a full fire again. Stay safe Denise
December 31st, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, I know, 2020 has been a bummer, but the first part of 2021, at least, is not going to be easy either!
December 31st, 2020  
