My "taxi" ride home
After a party on Sunday this was the "taxi" that brought me home - very impressive :)
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2785
photos
211
followers
101
following
2472
6
3
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
3rd January 2021 8:07pm
Tags
car
,
taxi
,
t-model-ford
Margo
ace
Gorgeous!! Did the guy come with it??
January 6th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wow...Such a fabulous taxi..
January 6th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
It must have been organised - this beautiful beast wouldn't be out just to taxi!
January 6th, 2021
