My little model by gilbertwood
My little model

Granddaughter, Tilly has had her first holiday with me without her family. All went well and she enjoyed a little modelling session for fun :)
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Denise Wood

Issi Bannerman ace
Loving those colours! Pretty Tilly!
January 8th, 2021  
