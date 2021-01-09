Sign up
Photo 2475
I am a fine musician
Raff and Sulli love to play the piano when they visit my sister :)
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2788
photos
212
followers
101
following
6
2
365
Canon EOS 80D
2nd January 2021 4:52pm
musician
boys
piano
grandsons
Martina
ace
Cuteeee!
January 9th, 2021
Poppo Livy
ace
Do they practice every day?
January 9th, 2021
