The tractor is back by gilbertwood
Photo 2485

The tractor is back

We had this tractor on the farm 8 years ago and now Tilly has discovered it and loves it. Then Raff and Sulli quickly discovered they could ride in the trailer :)
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
