Celebrating Australia Day

Today is declared Australia Day recognising when white settlers arrived here in 1788 to establish Australia as we know it today. However there is a lot of controversy over the inhumane treatment of the aboriginals who have lived on this land for hundreds of years prior to this settlement. I understand this predicament we are in. I can only add that I am pleased that my family members of 4 generations ago choose to move here and give us the opportunity to live in this great country we call Australia. Therefore I have chosen this photo of Australian lorikeets who have always been here for hundreds of years, under a little Australian umbrella to mark today.