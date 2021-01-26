Previous
Celebrating Australia Day by gilbertwood
Photo 2491

Celebrating Australia Day

Today is declared Australia Day recognising when white settlers arrived here in 1788 to establish Australia as we know it today. However there is a lot of controversy over the inhumane treatment of the aboriginals who have lived on this land for hundreds of years prior to this settlement. I understand this predicament we are in. I can only add that I am pleased that my family members of 4 generations ago choose to move here and give us the opportunity to live in this great country we call Australia. Therefore I have chosen this photo of Australian lorikeets who have always been here for hundreds of years, under a little Australian umbrella to mark today.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Denise Wood

Andy Wood ace
Great colours.
January 26th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a colourful bunch as you celebrate Australia Day , You can not be held responsible for what your ancestors may have done many generations ago ,
January 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
