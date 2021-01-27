Previous
Australia Day - Take 2 by gilbertwood
Australia Day - Take 2

It was a lovely surprise to see some cockatoos visit my Australia Day umbrella on the bird feeder this morning. The birds are certainly ruling Australia Day for me :)
Denise Wood

