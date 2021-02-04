Sign up
Photo 2500
Morning training
The sunrise this morning was a fiery orange as I watched the horses training in the bay.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
2820
photos
207
followers
99
following
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
4th February 2021 6:56am
sea
boats
ocean
sunrise
horses
bay
breakwater
Babs
ace
Oh what a glorious start to the day.
February 4th, 2021
Peter
ace
Beautiful tones, silhouette and composition, well done capturing the horses in the shot Denise, Fav:)
February 4th, 2021
