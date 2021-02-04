Previous
Morning training by gilbertwood
Morning training

The sunrise this morning was a fiery orange as I watched the horses training in the bay.
4th February 2021

Denise Wood

Babs
Oh what a glorious start to the day.
February 4th, 2021  
Peter
Beautiful tones, silhouette and composition, well done capturing the horses in the shot Denise, Fav:)
February 4th, 2021  
