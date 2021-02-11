Sign up
Photo 2507
Sailing into the sunrise
And what a beautiful morning it was! Clouds coming in now and a cold front is on the way, but at least we got up to 33 degrees today :)
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
sea
,
ocean
,
sunrise
,
boat
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
doesn't get better than this
February 11th, 2021
