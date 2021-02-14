Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2510
Waiting for his valentine
This little blue wren was happy sitting on this post near the beach this morning while I took several photos :)
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2830
photos
206
followers
99
following
687% complete
View this month »
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
14th February 2021 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
australia
,
blue-wren
Poppo Livy
ace
The poor little fellow. He looks all blue.
February 14th, 2021
Denise Wood
ace
@terryliv
Ha ha!!
February 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close