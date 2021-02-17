Previous
Next
Mirror, mirror on the lake..... by gilbertwood
Photo 2512

Mirror, mirror on the lake.....

........who's the bluest of us both :) This blue billed duck entertained me for about 2 hours today! SOOC
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
688% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Granny7 ace
Great reflection
February 17th, 2021  
Babs ace
I have never seen a blue billed duck, what a treat.
February 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise