Previous
Next
Photo 2512
Mirror, mirror on the lake.....
........who's the bluest of us both :) This blue billed duck entertained me for about 2 hours today! SOOC
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
2
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2832
photos
206
followers
99
following
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th February 2021 12:05pm
duck
,
lake
,
mirror-image
,
blue-billed-duck
Granny7
ace
Great reflection
February 17th, 2021
Babs
ace
I have never seen a blue billed duck, what a treat.
February 17th, 2021
