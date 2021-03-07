Sign up
Photo 2518
Strawberry fields
I spent this morning with these cute boys picking strawberries in Timboon - and the strawberries were delicious too :)
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
2
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2838
photos
207
followers
99
following
689% complete
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
Tags
boys
,
strawberries
,
grandsons
,
strawberry-farm
Karen
They look delicious, how many did the kids eat?
March 7th, 2021
Gosia
ace
They are so cute
March 7th, 2021
