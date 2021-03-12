Previous
My three friends again by gilbertwood
Photo 2519

My three friends again

I was really happy to come across the 3 little blue wrens again yesterday at Lake Pertobe.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, how absolutely cute!
March 13th, 2021  
