Photo 2519
My three friends again
I was really happy to come across the 3 little blue wrens again yesterday at Lake Pertobe.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th March 2021 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
australia
,
blue-wrens
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, how absolutely cute!
March 13th, 2021
