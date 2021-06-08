Previous
Next
Where's the grass gone? by gilbertwood
Photo 2570

Where's the grass gone?

We've just had a wet and cold day all day - 25mls (1") of rain. Spotted this masked lapwing plover wading through a big puddle in the park.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
704% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Catherine P
Love the quizzical look on his/her face!
June 8th, 2021  
Gosia ace
Great capture
June 8th, 2021  
Faye Turner
Great capture
June 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise