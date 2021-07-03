Sign up
Photo 2588
meet Rosie
No not the child but Tilly's new pet insect :)
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
2nd July 2021 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girl
,
insect
,
granddaughter
,
stick-insect
