Brolly girls and the Great Ocean Road
Brolly girls and the Great Ocean Road

Yesterday was a beautiful sunny day after a frosty start, so we decided to drive some of the G.O.R and have lunch in Port Campbell. Here we are down in Loch Ard Gorge - we had a great day :)
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Denise Wood

CC Folk ace
These are always such fun happy captures!
July 11th, 2021  
