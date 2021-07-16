Previous
Adding sparkle to our lockdown by gilbertwood
Photo 2597

Adding sparkle to our lockdown

We have gone back into a snap lockdown but I had to care for Rafferty & Sullivan this morning. They discovered a rotating moon & stars lamp and spent ages playing with it :)
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
711% complete

View this month »

Debra
Awww, so cute and fun
July 16th, 2021  
