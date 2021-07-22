Previous
On a bicycle built for......4! by gilbertwood
On a bicycle built for......4!

I had to quickly position myself at a roundabout when I passed this lady and 3 children on the road. I was quite fascinated with it :)
Denise Wood

Diana ace
What a great shot and scene! That must be quite a heavy losd.
