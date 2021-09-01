Previous
Next
Magnolia children by gilbertwood
Photo 2638

Magnolia children

Thought this appropriate for the first day of spring. I've been in Geelong caring for these grandchildren.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
722% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise