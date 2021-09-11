Previous
I wanna hold your hand by gilbertwood
Photo 2645

I wanna hold your hand

Caught these two honeyeaters on top of the echium :)
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Denise Wood

Wylie ace
A lovely interactive shot of these two.
September 11th, 2021  
Babs ace
What a great shot. fav.
September 11th, 2021  
Sue Cooper ace
Fabulous capture. Fav.
September 11th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Couldn't be better! A privilege to see this! fav
September 11th, 2021  
