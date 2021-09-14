Previous
We have lift off by gilbertwood
Photo 2648

We have lift off

Some more lorikeet antics - under the feeder this time :)
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Denise Wood

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! good timing and beautifully captured ! fav
September 14th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Such a fabulous image! They are such beautiful birds.
September 14th, 2021  
