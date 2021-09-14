Sign up
Photo 2648
We have lift off
Some more lorikeet antics - under the feeder this time :)
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
Tags
bird
,
lorikeet
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! good timing and beautifully captured ! fav
September 14th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Such a fabulous image! They are such beautiful birds.
September 14th, 2021
