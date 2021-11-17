Previous
Open wide by gilbertwood
Photo 2711

Open wide

Magpies in my backyard :)
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Denise Wood

Peter ace
Great timing and lovely capture Denise:)
November 17th, 2021  
Babs ace
What a busy time of year for the birds.
November 17th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
What a big mouth! That takes a lot of feeding!
November 17th, 2021  
